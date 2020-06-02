Amitabh Bachchan Shares Inspirational Poem By Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who often shares some inspirational words by his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, recently shared a poem ‘Andhere Ka Deepak.' The motivational poem written by his father spreads a message of sheer determination and not to get demotivated even in difficult times. The poem even talks about how a person should not give in easily and continue to strive hard.

The Badla actor shared the poem on his Twitter handle which threw light on how people should not give up on difficult situations so easily. In the caption he explained that no matter how big the problem or situation is, one should be determined to battle it. Further, describing the poetic uplifting words of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the actor wrote that his father tried to explain that no matter even if the night is dark & deep, one can always bring a ray of light through his deeds. He also wrote that when a dreamed home once built with love and tender care, gets destroyed, one must not loose hope and start all over again.

T 3549 -Yes the night is dark & deep, but when was it not permitted to light a small lamp !

When the dreamed home you built with affection & love, was drowned in destruction, when was it not permitted to pick up little bricks & stones to rebuild a small peaceful hut again .. pic.twitter.com/D7p3j5l2dA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2020

Sometime back, the legendary actor shared two pictures on his Instagram page along with a poem by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. One of the pictures was the cartoon caricature of the actor sitting on a chair in his signature style while the other is a close-up look of the star. While captioning the post, the Piku actor shared his thoughts on stardom. The actor penned the thoughts of his father in the caption which reads that he is happy with the prayers of his fans and followers. He also wrote that he is not fond of being famous, people recognize him is what keeps him happy and content.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in sci-fi film Bhrahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's directorial film Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

