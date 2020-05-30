Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Father's Inspirational Words Choosing Recognition Over Fame

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan who often shares some inspirational words by his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, recently shared a picture on social media while penning some motivational thoughts by his father. In the post, the actor described his emotions of being an actor not to gain popularity but to reach out to the hearts of his fans and their recognition.

Amitabh who is quite active on social media these days, shred two pictures on his Instagram page along with a poem by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. One of the picture s the cartoon caricature of the actor sitting on a chair in his signature style while the other is a close-up look of the star. While captioning the post, the Piku actor who is missing his father’s presence, shared his thoughts on stardom. The actor penned the thoughts of his father in the caption which reads that he is happy with the prayers of his fans and followers. He also wrote that he is not fond of being famous, people recognize him is what keeps him happy and content.

Actor Mouni Roy was the first one to leave a comment under the post. The actress dropped a folding hand and smiling emoticon under the picture. Several fans of the superstar shared their emoticons on the thoughts of the actor. There were a few who recalled their childhood memories of the actor while the others expressed their love for the actor and for whatever he is doing to serve the people.

One of the users recalled his school memories where he used to read lessons on the legendary actor and now going through the same in this post has revived his old memories. Another user who was a big fan of the actor wrote that since his film Hindustani to Gulabo Sitabo, the fan has always liked his craft and skills.

