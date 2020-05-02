Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Melancholic Song For Rishi Kapoor From '102 Not Out'

Amitabh Bachchan was the first to break the news of dear friend and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's sad demise. The actor had taken to Twitter to share some thoughts and sentiments after the demise of Rishi Kapoor. He recently took to the social media platform to share a video with snippets from his last film with Rishi Kapoor, which was 102 Not Out.

Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt melancholic song

Amitabh Bachchan can be heard singing the lyrics in a melancholic fashion as he remembers his old friend. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have worked in many films together and fans have always loved watching them on screen. In the last film of the two actors together, Amitabh Bachchan played the father of Rishi Kapoor in the movie. The film spoke beautifully of the relationship between a father and a son, while also showing another grey aspect to this relationship as well.

T 3517 - Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. pic.twitter.com/JhDPneL3V8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 1, 2020

Like Amitabh Bachchan, several Bollywood actors were devastated upon hearing the news of the demise of Rishi Kapoor. Every superstar in their own way expressed their heartfelt sentiments for the veteran actor. This video shared by Amitabh Bachchan got many reactions from fans who reminisced the times when the two actors shared screen space. Fans also shared a number of pictures of the two actors in one frame. Fans even called the video heart touching and mentioned that his sentiments through the video were evident and clear.

#39YearsOfNaseeb Congratulations to 39 years of the film Naseeb (1981)🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/ObEBBLwOP2 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓪 𝓤𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓪 ❤️🆎❤️ (@allaukhinaa) May 1, 2020

Love you, Big warm hugs Sweetest Amit ji❤️ and Dearest Rishi Kapoor🙏💖 pic.twitter.com/tfGYJK9cxC — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓪 𝓤𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓪 ❤️🆎❤️ (@allaukhinaa) May 1, 2020

Sir I can feel ur feeling in ur tweets... U r back in the time which u hv spent with lt. Sh. Rishi kapoor sir. — Vinay K (@ChaudharyKadi) May 1, 2020

Heart touching sir!!

We miss rishi sir😢 — Vaishali ∞ SidHeart❤️ (@Vaishu_Vibes) May 1, 2020

Heart touching. Nicely composed & memorized. Love it. — Gaurav Dave (@GauravD41442939) May 1, 2020

