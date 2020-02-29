Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Pic With Alia Bhatt, Calls Her ‘supremely Talented’

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The movie has been in the buzz right since its inception and is inevitably one of the most-awaited films of this year. Amitabh Bachchan has also been sharing some BTS pictures from the sets of Brahmastra which has further increased the excitement for the film. The megastar recently shared a beautiful picture with his co-star Alia Bhatt wherein he was also all praises for the actor. The picture has Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt sharing a warm hug.

Amitabh Bachchan shares endearing picture with Alia Bhatt

But apart from the picture, it was also the lovely caption which was simply unmissable. Amitabh Bachchan gave a shoutout to the Dear Zindagi actor for her dedication while working in the film. He described Alia Bhatt as effervescent, supremely talented and scintillating. Check out the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan earlier shared some BTS pictures with Ranbir Kapoor

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for his Brahmastra co-stars. Earlier, the actor also shared a BTS picture with Ranbir Kapoor on his social media handle wherein he could not stop praising the latter too. Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of four pictures which also had his Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The pictures had Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor trying to understand a scene. In one of the pictures, they are sitting on a chair and in the other, they are looking around the set. But it was again the heart-warming caption which caught everyone's attention. Amitabh Bachchan called Ranbir Kapoor as one of his 'favourites'. He also praised his Brahmastra co-star by saying that he needs to keep up with Ranbir's enormous talent.

