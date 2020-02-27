Alia Bhatt To Join Ranbir Kapoor & Amitabh Bachchan For The Last Leg Of 'Brahmastra'

An ambitious project requires an equally ambitious cast and crew. The cast of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been tirelessly shooting for the movie. According to an article in a leading entertainment website, the shooting of the movie has been going on from almost 170 days and in various cities like Bulgaria, London, Mumbai, Varanasi, Shimla and other cities.

Alia Bhatt joins back the Brahmastra shoot

The article informs that the shooting for Brahmastra is nearing its end. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor had started the final schedule of the shooting on Monday. Reports also claim that the makers of the film said there are many parts of Himachal Pradesh being recreated in Mumbai. This also includes an ancient Shiva Temple.

Alia Bhatt will soon be joining Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor for the last leg of the tour. As per another report in a leading daily, the shoot is expected to wrap up in the next 20 days. Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Shiva. Amitabh Bachchan is essaying the role of Shiva's guru in the movie. There are some crucial scenes being shot by the two in Mumbai as part of the last leg. These scenes are rooted in Indian mythology, claims the report.

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a compilation of pictures from the sets of Brahmastra on his social media. In the caption of the post, the Big-B wrote that he is with the one that he admires and adores. He can be seen sitting and walking alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the pictures. He also called him one of the finest.

In one picture, the Black actor can be seen sitting on four chairs. He has pointed this out as he claimed that he needed those chairs to match up to Ranbir's talent. On Twitter, Big B wrote that the shooting started at 6 am in the morning.

T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ❤️👍..

I need 4 of those🪑s to keep up with his enormous talent .. !! pic.twitter.com/7m3Noaa7pT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2020

Brahmastra release date

Brahmastra will be releasing on December 4, 2020. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. This is the first part of the trilogy.

Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

