When Amitabh Bachchan Faced Backlash For His Women's Day Tweet

Celebrities often get backlash for certain thoughts they share on their social media handles. Back in 2018, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of pictures on his Twitter handle to wish everyone on Women's Day. The actor shared a collage of all the ladies in his life — from his daughter to wife and granddaughters. However, the collage did not include his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This tweet was then called out by a number of people for not mentioning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read more about Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet.

T 2736 - On International Women's Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat

Video link: https://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK



and this my Personal commendation :https://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG pic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018

Not fair, say netizens

The post made on March 8, 2018 got a lot of negative comments. Amitabh Bachchan did not respond to these comments. Here are some reactions to the post:

Fan Reactions

Not fair, I m not sure why you did not include Aishwarya , she deserves to be in one of the frame. — Sachi Singh (@sachisingh47) March 8, 2018

Disappointed as there is no mention of Bollywood 1st International celebrity Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A self made,talented,Successful, Mother,Daughter, Sister, Wife and most importantly A woman. My all time fav actress in the world. @SrBachchan sir give my regards @juniorbachchan — Manish Pandey (@pmanish042) March 8, 2018

This is not fair. Not mentioning Aishwarya Rai. This doesn't suit the legendary position that you hold sir. Be it any personal family issues, you shouldn't have done this on a public platform and that too on Women's Day @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/M5eLXYzBR7 — Darshan Nagesh (@darshu790) March 8, 2018

