When Amitabh Bachchan Faced Backlash For His Women's Day Tweet

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet on Women's Day last year grabbed a lot of attention for wrong reasons. Read to know why he faced a backlash from netizens.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Celebrities often get backlash for certain thoughts they share on their social media handles. Back in 2018, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of pictures on his Twitter handle to wish everyone on Women's Day. The actor shared a collage of all the ladies in his life — from his daughter to wife and granddaughters. However, the collage did not include his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This tweet was then called out by a number of people for not mentioning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read more about Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet.

Also Read | List Of Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Collaborated With Amitabh Bachchan

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic With Ranbir Kapoor From 1990 & Internet Is In Awe

Not fair, say netizens

The post made on March 8, 2018 got a lot of negative comments. Amitabh Bachchan did not respond to these comments. Here are some reactions to the post:

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'Brahmastra' BTS Pics, Praises Ranbir Kapoor's 'enormous Talent'

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Inspiring Quotes Will Give You All The Monday Motivation You Need

Fan Reactions

Also Read | Mahashivratri: From Amitabh Bachchan To Anupam Kher, Here's How B-Town Wished Their Fans

 

 

