Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Poignant Quote About 'recognising Our Near Ones'; See Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a poignant post about 'recognising the near ones' in life. Sharing a throwback picture of his younger self, Amitabh Bachchan, in his caption, penned a note in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘You have to go very far, just to know who is near”. Take a look at the post shared:

Big B's post:

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section and posted their take on the proverb. Some fans also lauded the actor for his intense look in the picture shared. Take a look at how fans reacted to Amitabh's recent post:

All about Kaun Banega Crorepati:

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati. KBC is a game show, in which the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. More so, the contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

On the professional front

Amitabh will be next seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan, which comprises of an ensemble cast of actors like Aishwarya, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He also has Jhund in his kitty.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

