When Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Few Interesting Incidents With Throwback Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media. His witty captions, along with a few black and white pictures, keep his audience on social media engaged. Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account has a series of quotes that he randomly posts, while his Instagram account has throwback pictures he often shares. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pictures on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pictures

One with Kareena Kapoor Khan

This picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account is a throwback picture from the sets of his movie Pukar. The monochrome picture includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and a little girl. Amitabh Bachchan, in the caption, mentioned that the little girl is Kareena Kapoor who had visited the sets with her father Randhir Kapoor.

Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's photos on Instagram include a lot of pictures with his daughter, Shweta Bachchan. The Pink actor looks completely in awe with his daughter's achievement and does not seem to get over the fact of how old she has grown. This picture is, thus, another throwback picture that the actor shared on the occasion of his daughter's birthday.

Nelson Mandela

Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a throwback picture with Nelson Mandela. In the caption, he mentioned how he met the revolutionary twice in his entire lifetime. He wrote that he once met Nelson Mandela in South Africa and then he met him again at the prison in Robben Island. On the occasion of Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a signed autograph and called it his best gift.

