Amitabh Bachchan Marks 'Brahmastra' Wrap-up With Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poem; See Post

Amitabh Bachchan kick-started the month of March by sharing his movies' wrap-up pictures on social media. Bidding adieu to the sets of Brahmastra, the Big-B shared a slew of pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, intriguing fans about the release of the film. While, Twitter was flooded with Brahmastra wrap-up photos, Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, took to his Instagram to share another interesting picture of himself with a beautiful poem in the caption which set the internet ablaze.
Not only the wrap-up pictures of Brahmastra created headlines, but Amitabh Bachchan's photo also received heaps of praises form fans. The 'Shehenshah of Bollywood' took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself, penning down a lovely poem written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the caption. Check out the post here:
.. a day yesterday .. in my poetic representation 😀 कार्यरत रहे दिनभर , मिले बहु संख्यित लोग कुछ विचार विमर्श किए , कुछ माँगे बहु सहयोग छूट पड़े वहाँ से जब तब गए परिवार के संग मित्र की वर्षगाँठ पर , मनाने गए हुड़-दंग मुलाक़ात बिछड़े मित्रों से हुई वहाँ पर तब हाल चाल पूछें हमसे फिर, बहु मधु ढालके सब कितना ही हम हाल बताएँ , कितनी ही बताएँ चाल फिर भी पलट के हमसे पूँछें , हाल चाल और ढाल । प्रातः काम बहुत है हमको , कह के वहाँ से खिसके पत्नी बेटी समझ गयीं , और विदा लिए हम उनसे शांत स्वभाव से घर के बुद्धू घर को वापस आए कुछ भोज किया , कुछ स्मरण किया , गुदड़ी को सर पे लाए । कूक गगन की सुनकर अँखियाँ , खोल के हम हैं जागे , ‘अरे Blog लिखना तो भूल गए’, लैप्टॉप की ओर फिर भागे लिखने से पहले ध्यान गया बाबूजी की आत्मकथा पर , इक पन्ना अचानक खुल गया , और जो पढ़ा वो लिखा यहाँ पर 👇🏿 ….. !!! “किसी भी बात को सबसे अधिक महत्वपूर्ण तरीक़े से कहने की कला का नाम कविता है “ ~ Harivansh Rai Bachchan
T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! 👍 pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020
T 3456- .. a day yesterday .. already given in previous post .. but pic in this .. pic.twitter.com/p8TYjOugUy— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram is flooded with pictures from his upcoming movie Brahmastra. Recently, the Sholay actor had also shared an adorable BTS picture with Alia Bhatt. Sharing a warm hug, he called the Highway actor supremely talented. The much-awaited movie is all set to release on December 4, 2020.
