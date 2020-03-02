Amitabh Bachchan Marks 'Brahmastra' Wrap-up With Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poem; See Post

Amitabh Bachchan kick-started the month of March by sharing his movies' wrap-up pictures on social media. Bidding adieu to the sets of Brahmastra, the Big-B shared a slew of pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, intriguing fans about the release of the film. While, Twitter was flooded with Brahmastra wrap-up photos, Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, took to his Instagram to share another interesting picture of himself with a beautiful poem in the caption which set the internet ablaze.

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words

Not only the wrap-up pictures of Brahmastra created headlines, but Amitabh Bachchan's photo also received heaps of praises form fans. The 'Shehenshah of Bollywood' took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself, penning down a lovely poem written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the caption. Check out the post here:

T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! 👍 pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020

T 3456- .. a day yesterday .. already given in previous post .. but pic in this .. pic.twitter.com/p8TYjOugUy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram is flooded with pictures from his upcoming movie Brahmastra. Recently, the Sholay actor had also shared an adorable BTS picture with Alia Bhatt. Sharing a warm hug, he called the Highway actor supremely talented. The much-awaited movie is all set to release on December 4, 2020.

