The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amitabh Bachchan Marks 'Brahmastra' Wrap-up With Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poem; See Post

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday wrapped up shooting for 'Brahmastra'. After which the actor shared a beautiful poem penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan kick-started the month of March by sharing his movies' wrap-up pictures on social media. Bidding adieu to the sets of Brahmastra, the Big-B shared a slew of pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, intriguing fans about the release of the film. While, Twitter was flooded with Brahmastra wrap-up photos, Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, took to his Instagram to share another interesting picture of himself with a beautiful poem in the caption which set the internet ablaze.  

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words 

Not only the wrap-up pictures of Brahmastra created headlines, but Amitabh Bachchan's photo also received heaps of praises form fans. The 'Shehenshah of Bollywood' took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself, penning down a lovely poem written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the caption. Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.. a day yesterday .. in my poetic representation 😀 कार्यरत रहे दिनभर , मिले बहु संख्यित लोग कुछ विचार विमर्श किए , कुछ माँगे बहु सहयोग छूट पड़े वहाँ से जब तब गए परिवार के संग मित्र की वर्षगाँठ पर , मनाने गए हुड़-दंग मुलाक़ात बिछड़े मित्रों से हुई वहाँ पर तब हाल चाल पूछें हमसे फिर, बहु मधु ढालके सब कितना ही हम हाल बताएँ , कितनी ही बताएँ चाल फिर भी पलट के हमसे पूँछें , हाल चाल और ढाल । प्रातः काम बहुत है हमको , कह के वहाँ से खिसके पत्नी बेटी समझ गयीं , और विदा लिए हम उनसे शांत स्वभाव से घर के बुद्धू घर को वापस आए कुछ भोज किया , कुछ स्मरण किया , गुदड़ी को सर पे लाए । कूक गगन की सुनकर अँखियाँ , खोल के हम हैं जागे , ‘अरे Blog लिखना तो भूल गए’, लैप्टॉप की ओर फिर भागे लिखने से पहले ध्यान गया बाबूजी की आत्मकथा पर , इक पन्ना अचानक खुल गया , और जो पढ़ा वो लिखा यहाँ पर 👇🏿 ….. !!! “किसी भी बात को सबसे अधिक महत्वपूर्ण तरीक़े से कहने की कला का नाम कविता है “ ~ Harivansh Rai Bachchan

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read | 'It's the done thing they say', writes Amitabh Bachchan as he wraps 'Brahmastra'; see pics

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan loves his 'ear plugs' that Ranbir Kapoor got him hooked onto

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram is flooded with pictures from his upcoming movie Brahmastra. Recently, the Sholay actor had also shared an adorable BTS picture with Alia Bhatt. Sharing a warm hug, he called the Highway actor supremely talented. The much-awaited movie is all set to release on December 4, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pic with Alia Bhatt, calls her ‘supremely talented’

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic with Ranbir Kapoor from 1990 & Internet is in awe

(Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
MOHAMMAD KAIF HAILS RAVINDRA JADEJA
IVANKA TRUMP'S REPLY TO NETIZENS
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE