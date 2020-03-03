Anusha Dandekar's Youtube Video Sheds Light On The Importance Of Skincare

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian origin MTV VJ, actor and singer who is also a style icon. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an active fashion enthusiast, promoter and fitness freak. She has a beautiful figure and can carry every outfit she wears and Anusha Dandekar Instagram handle is proof of that. Check out how she takes care of her skin according to Anusha Dandekar Youtube channel.

Read Also: 'Durgavati' Actor Bhumi Pednekar To Share Screen With Ayushmann For The 4th Time?

Anusha Dandekar reveals her skincare routine

Read Also: Scenes From Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' Which Failed To Make It To The Final Cut

Anusha Dandekar demonstrates how one should wash their face with facewash and dry it properly without causing too much damage to the skin by rubbing the towel against the face very roughly. She believes to dry one's face with a hand towel all you need to do is gently dab the face and not pull the skin harshly. The best thing for one's skin, according to Anusha Dandekar's Youtube video is aloe vera plant. Just peel off the skin of the plant and apply the transparent fluid on each and every corner of one's face. This will stop dark circles, acne, and all other kinds of sun damages.

But one should not keep the natural aloe vera on their face for more than 15 minutes or else it will leave more wrinkles. Anusha Dandekar applies a moisturizer and serum mixture on the aloe vera soaked face to get a favourable result. She also shows the appropriate hand movements while rubbing your face so that extra wrinkles and damage is not done. Anusha Dandekar's Youtube video also talks about the difficulties of using normal sunscreen and sheds light on her new spray-on sunscreen solution that makes it easier to apply.

Read Also: Ananya Panday's Father Chunky Panday Shares A Throwback Pic; Amuses Sanjay Kapoor

Check out the full Youtube video here.

Read Also: Sonam Kapoor Tweets On 'Women Being Second-class Citizens'; Netizens Have Mixed Responses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.