Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Photo With Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Melt Your Heart

Amitabh Bachchan is the unarguably one of the finest actors in the country. His vehement passion for his work reflects in his stupendous body of work. Of all his contemporaries, he is the only actor who is quite active on social media. From his interesting tweets to posting throwback pictures on social media, Amitabh Bachchan has done it all.

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo with baby Kareena Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram is filled with some amusing black and white throwback pictures. Some with his fellow actors from films, and some with family and friends. AB shared yet another black and white throwback on his social, but what amused us is the way he captioned it with a guess who question. Take a look.

In this photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen comforting a cute toddler who looks a little sad. Sharing the frame in this adorable black-white picture is none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Amitabh Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor have worked together in the film Pukar in 1983, and this photo is from the sets of the film.

A section of Pukar movie was shot in Goa, and little Kareena Kapoor Khan came along with her father Randhir Kapoor. Unfortunately, she injured her foot on the set. To relieve her pain, Amitabh Bachchan was applying ointment on her wound while Kareena Kapoor Khan wept. That is when this cute moment was captured on camera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a warm bond with Amitabh Bachchan since childhood. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in several movies as well, which includes Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dev, and Satyagrah. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Dharma Productions Brahmāstra. In Brahmāstra, for the first time, he will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Ranbir Kapoor and stunning actor Alia Bhatt. The much-anticipated film will hit the theatres on 4 December 2020.

