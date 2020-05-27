Sonu Sood To Amitabh Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo To Hailey Baldwin, Here's Today's Top Stories

Today's entertainment world seems to have a lot going on. While Sonu Sood was hailed by a fan as Amitabh Bachchan, Jahvi Kapoor called herself the lady of the house. Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber plan to sue a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. Here are the top entertainment stories for May 27, 2020.

Sonu Sood

A fan on Twitter recently hailed Sonu Sood as the "next Amitabh Bachchan". He also said after lockdown, people would gather near his house to pay him thanks for his efforts of sending so many migrant workers home. However, Sonu Sood seems to have a perfect reply to this. He said rather than people coming to meet him, he would visit their house for paratha, paan and tea which is due to him from many of his new friends.

Gulabo Sitabo

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo recently launched their first song. Jootam Phenk is the title of the song which has been sung by Piyush Mishra while Abhishek Arora composed the tune and the lyrics has been penned by Puneet Sharma. Watch the video of the song here:

Janhvi Kapoor

In a recent conversation with an entertainment magazine, Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she has become the "lady of the house" after her mother Sridevi passed away. She found herself to be looking after her father, Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi more than ever before. She also said how the two Kapoors depend on her too.

Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback pictures from his movie, Amar Akbar Anthony. He also shared how the movie smashed the box office during its day. Take a look:

T 3544 -43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2—The Conclusion today!



#43YearsOfAmarAkbarAnthony pic.twitter.com/u5IMiOV2zt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

Hailey Baldwin

Hollywood couple, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber threatened a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon with a lawsuit. The latter posted a video in which he claimed Hailey had done a nose job. Not just that, he also listed down some other surgeries including cheek and lip filler that he claimed Hailey had undergone.

Image credit: Sonu Sood Instagram, Hailey Baldwin Instagram, Amitabha Bachchan Instagram

