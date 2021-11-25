Amitabh Bachchan often calls himself a proud father and grandfather. The legendary star, who is currently serving as the host of KBC 13, recently invited his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the sets of the show. The mother-daughter duo is touted to be the next celebrity guest on the reality game show. While the episode is yet to go on air, Amitabh Bachchan shared a still from the show and penned a heartfelt caption for it.

Big B often writes his heart out via social media. The actor is an active user of Twitter and Instagram and keeps his fans entertained with his daily thoughts. He often writes about daughters and how much he loves them. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor shared a photo of him with Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli from the sets of KBC 13. Shweta Bachchan donned a monochrome blue coloured kurta and pyjama while Navya Naveli wore a blue dress with a long coat. Amitabh Bachchan looked dapper in his three-piece suit and a bowtie.

Sharing the adorable photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Betiyaan sab se pyaari. Unka hi jahaan hai[sic]." The actor shared the same photo on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Daughters be the best." Both Shweta and Navya reacted to the photo and wrote, "Love you." The trio's picture caught the attention of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as he wrote, "Oh wow !!!!!!!!!" in the comment section. Bhumi Pednekar and Mouni Roy also showered love on the post.

T 4106 -

बेटियाँ सब से प्यारी ; उनका ही जहां है pic.twitter.com/v0MhXFrJzG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 24, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan showers Navya Naveli with praises

Amitabh Bachchan never leaves a chance to praise his granddaughter Navya Naveli. Back in September, the actor penned a heartfelt note and pointed out the things why he is a proud grandfather. The actor shared a video of Navya Naveli playing the piano and wrote, "the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!![sic]." "Love you my dearest ❤️

Who says daughters are not an asset to the family!!![sic]," the actor added.

(Image: Twitter/@SrBachchan)