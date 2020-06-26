Amitabh Bachchan Shares Quirky Picture Of Himself & Pens Captivating Quote; See Post

Amitabh Bachchan shared a supremely bright, yet quirky picture of himself on his official social media handle in the wee hours of the day. Big B's post, as always, enlightened the internet in no time as the captivating quote that came along with his post garnered a lot of attention. As seen in the photo, Big B sits in a car and poses for the camera. Not to miss the radiating sunglasses.

Through the caption, Big B penned, "It would be amazing what we can accomplish if we do not care who gets the credit. ~ ef K." He also penned it in Hindi. It read, "à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¥€ à¤…à¤¦à¥à¤­à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥€ à¤µà¥‹ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¿ , à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¥‹ à¤œà¥‹ à¤¹à¤® à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤² à¤•à¤° à¤¸à¤•à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ ,

à¤…à¤—à¤° à¤¹à¤® à¤ªà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤¯ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨à¤¾ à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ ! ~ à¤…à¤¬". A fan wrote, "People praise beauty, I praise your personality." Many users also lauded Amitabh's editing skills. Check out the Gulabo Sitabo actor's post here.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan's old tweet on fuel price resurfaces, netizens share hilarious memes

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Shoojit Sircar For Letting Him Share Frame With Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared another interesting piece of content on his social media handle. Bachchan talked about 'peace and purity'. He wrote, ".. in the end, nothing but the purity of peace prevails .. embrace it ..!" The post sees the Sholay actor playing with white pigeons. He has draped a shawl over his white kurta.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film, Gulabo Sitabo, along with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reports have it that the Shoojit Sircar- directorial is the first big Bollywood movie to have a direct OTT release amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the film released in more than 200 countries and territories with over 15 language subtitles. Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama that entails the eccentric story of an elderly landlord Mirza Sheikh, who wants to get his tenant Baankey Sodhi out of his mansion, which is in a run-down condition.

Meanwhile, Big B has a trail of movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming flick, Brahmastra, opposite Alia and Ranbir. The movie was slated to hit the marquee on December 4, 2020. However, it was later reported that is postponed due to the pandemic. Big B also has the movie, Chehre, a mystery-thriller, helmed by Rumi Jaffrey in his kitty.

Also Read | Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' To Face A Budget Cut Due To Coronavirus Pandemic?

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Plays With Pigeons, Talks About Peace And Purity; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.