Amitabh Bachchan's Old Tweet On Fuel Price Resurfaces, Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

The prices of petrol and diesel surged for 19th consecutive day on June 25. While the price of diesel rose by Rs 01.14 pushing its value to Rs 80.2 per litre, petrol rose by Rs 0.16 pushing its value to Rs. 79.92 per litre. The rise not only makes diesel more expensive than petrol but also marked the highest price of the fuel ever recorded.

BIG B's old tweet goes viral

However, amidst all this, a tweet of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan captured netizens attention. In the tweet, that was posted 12 years ago the Gulabo Sitabo actor slammed the Rs.7.5 hike in price by sharing a joke. However, what left netizens uneasy is his silence after the latest hike. Soon, not only did the tweet started circulating but also memes relating to it.

T 753 -Petrol up Rs 7.5 : Pump attendent - 'Kitne ka daloon ?' ! Mumbaikar - '2-4 rupye ka car ke upar spray kar de bhai, jalana hai !!' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2012

Mast joke tha sir. Once more pls..... https://t.co/Qove6tuPi9 — Rupesh shukla (@rupeshshukla5) June 25, 2020

Sir lgta ab aap ki car petrol nhi pani se chl rahi hai sayad. https://t.co/OKrXpLZBgE — Ak (@AshokKu56457734) June 25, 2020

Haan bhai T 753 aaj kal petrol free me mil raha hai... https://t.co/u8OuGu3S2g — Who cares (@MOHITSI49652128) June 25, 2020

Inko bhi ab petrol mahnga nhi lagta KBC me kuchh jyada hi kma liya hai..😂😂 https://t.co/rXpKAhZGl3 — Siddhesh Dwivedi (@Siddhesh_Ame) June 25, 2020

Fuel prices have been hiked for the 19th day in a row on June 25. After an 82-day hiatus, oil companies restarted revising prices in line with costs on June 7. Diesel prices in Delhi crossed Rs 80 mark in Delhi, currently at Rs 80.02/litre (increase by Rs 0.14). Petrol price in the national capital at Rs 79.92/litre (increase by Rs 0.16).

Meanwhile, the Congress has directed state units to stage a dharna (sit-in protest) at all district headquarters across the country on June 29 against the rising prices of diesel and petrol. According to ANI sources, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are also expected to participate in the programme to be held in Delhi on June 26.

The venue of the programme is not decided yet and it may be tentatively held in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Parliament premises. In this regard, the Delhi Congress has called for a meeting on Thursday.

