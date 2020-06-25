Amitabh Bachchan Plays With Pigeons, Talks About Peace And Purity; See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media amid the lockdown, like most other celebrities. He often shares interesting content on his social media handle. Bachchan recently took to his social media handle and talked about peace and purity. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Amitabh Bachchan talks about the purity of peace

Taking to his social media handle, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo, which featured him playing with pigeons. The actor is seen in his iconic look with a shawl and a pair of glasses. In the caption, the actor talked about purity and peace. He wrote, ".. in the end nothing but the purity of peace prevails .. embrace it ..!" This post went on to garner over two lakh 50 thousand likes within an hour on Instagram. Here is the social media post:

The actor has been posting a lot of thought-provoking captions in his post that are widely popular among his fans. A few days ago the actor took to his social media handle and wrote, "मिलता तो बहोत कुछ है ज़िंदगी से, मगर हम गिनती उसी की करते है जो हांसिल ना हुआ हो~ ef M. Life doth give a lot to us; but we count only that which has not been given. - AB". The post has gone on to garner over six lakh 69 thousand likes within a few days. Here is the social media post, where Bachchan is seen wearing a blue three-piece suit:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo, where he was seen sharing the big screen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Just like Paa, even in this film, the actor had donned a prosthetic makeup to change his look. The film did not get a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it did not stop the filmmakers from releasing the film as it received a direct-to-OTT release. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from most critics.

