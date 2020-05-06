Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic From 'KBC' Promo Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown which has affected the mental health of all, Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan has some wise words for his fans. The actor shared a still from his upcoming 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and shared a few wise words on life amid such panic-stricken moment. Amitabh who is gearing up for his next season of much-anticipated game show Kaun Banega Crorepati shared a picture on his Twitter handle.

Amitabh Bachchan shares wise words for fans amid lockdown

In the picture, which is a still from its promo, the Bollywood's Shehenshah can be seen looking dapper in a black tuxedo. While sharing the picture, the actor had some words of encouragement for his fans on social media. Amitabh Bachchan has been working while being in the lockdown as well. The actor cannot seem to stay away from work. He took to his Twitter account and wrote that he had just returned from work. Moreover, he stated that he finished two days’ worth of work in just a single day. Amitabh shared the post on his Twitter account in the wee hours of May 6.

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog had stated that he was in pain, and it seems that the day of work has only worsened his condition. He wrote on his Twitter account, ‘Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC. The show goes on .. heavy in heart, to all ..’

However, Amitabh Bachchan only shared a part of his blog on Twitter. In Amitabh Bachchan’s blog, it has been mentioned, ‘so yes I worked, got a problem with that? Keep it to yourself then. Damned if you pour it out here in this locked-in condition. Sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day. Starting at 6 pm, ending a short while NOW!! Videos for social messaging from authorities, acknowledging the ‘angels’ in white in the Hospital where medical time was spent, giving credence to them that deliver them that work assiduously so you and I can sleep in peace.’

