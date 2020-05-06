Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Films With Rani Mukerji To Watch!

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given many blockbuster films in his career. However, some of his best-known films are with Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji. Be it their critically acclaimed film Black or their much-loved film Bunty Aur Babli, the duo has managed to impress the audience with their stellar performances. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji are credited for their screen presence as well as their great acting sense. Check out some of the best movies that Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji have been a part of.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji's Best Scenes From 'Hum Tum' Will Make You Nostalgic

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... is a family drama film that features Amitabh Bachchan in the role of the father of a young man who falls in love with a poor girl. Rani Mukerji plays the role of the girl that Amitabh Bachchan wants his son to marry. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... is directed and written by Karan Johar. The film is also written by Sheena Parikh.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As He Shares Comic Scene From 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Black (2005)

Black is a drama film that revolves around a specially aided girl and her teacher. According to IMDb, Black is a cathartic tale of a young woman who can't see, hear or talk and the teacher who brings a ray of light into her dark world. Rani Mukerji plays the role of the girl when she grows up, while Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of her teacher. The film is directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, Black is also written by Bhavani Iyer and Prakash Kapadia.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Bunty Aur Babli is a romantic comedy and a drama film that revolves around a couple who are con artists. The pair come from small towns and stick together to con people for money. Rani Mukerji plays the role of the female con artist, while Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of the male con artist. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of the cop assigned to catch the couple. The film, Bunty Aur Babli is directed by Shaad Ali Saigal.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Most Memorable Moments Together

Baabul (2006)

Baabul is a romance as well as a family drama film that revolves around a father’s affection to his daughter. Baabul narrates the tale of a man who loses his son, however, tried to bring happiness back into his daughter in law’s life. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of the father in law, while Rani Mukerji plays the role of the daughter in law. The film is written and directed by Ravi Chopra. Baabul is also written by Achala Nagar and Sameer.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a romantic drama that revolves around two pair of couples. According to IMDb, the movie traces the life of Dev, a former football player is married to Rhea, a successful fashion editor. Maya is a kindergarten teacher who is married to Rishi, an outgoing event planner. These couples' lives intersect and they each question their own marriage. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Rani Mukerji’s father in law. The movie is directed and written by Karan Johar. However, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is also written by Shibani Bathija and Niranjan Iyengar.

ALSO READ: Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Will Make You Nostalgic; 'K3G' To 'Helicopter Eela'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.