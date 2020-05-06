Amitabh Bachchan's Films With Rishi Kapoor: From 'Amar Akbar Anthony' To '102 Not Out'

Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor are among the two most loved actors in India. They have appeared in more than 100 films each. Amitabh and Rishi have worked together in a few evergreen films. Read to know about them.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Melancholic Song For Rishi Kapoor From '102 Not Out'

Amitabh’s films with Rishi

Kabhi Kabhie

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor appeared together for the first time in 1976 released Kabhi Kabhie. It also stars Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Neetu Kapoor and Simi Garewal. Directed by Yash Chopra it was a romantic drama film which was well received by the audiences. Kabhi Kabhie is noted for its soundtrack that has iconic songs like Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein, Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon, Tere Chehre Se and more.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan star in Amar Akbar Anthony playing the titular characters opposite Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor and Parveen Babi, respectively. The movie received rave reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office. Amar Akbar Anthony left a lasting impact on pop culture with its one-liners, catch songs and characters. It was remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan's List Of Classic Movies That You Must Watch; See List

Naseeb

Released in 1981, Naseeb has an ensemble cast lead by Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Reema Roy and Kim. The Manmohan Desai directorial was a massive success at the box office with positive reviews. Naseeb is a story of destiny and fate, beginning with a lottery ticket.

Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan stars as the lead in Coolie with Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Kader Khan, Waheeda Rehman and Suresh Oberoi in supporting roles. It is a 1983 action comedy film helmed by Manmohan Desai. Coolie got positive responses from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Films That Were Directed By Manmohan Desai

Ajooba

After working back to back in the 80s, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were seen together after eight years in 1991 released Ajooba. Directed by Shashi Kapoor with Gennadi Vasilyev as co-director, it is a fantasy superhero film. It also stars Amrish Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Sonam, Shammi Kapoor and others. The film was released in the Soviet Union in two parts. Ajooba failed to match expectations at the box office.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' And Other Movies In Which He Played A Double Role

102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor appeared together after around 27 years in 102 Not Out. It is a comedy-drama film directed by Umesh Shukla, released in 2018. The film was a hit at the box office with positive word of mouth from critics as well as the audiences. 102 Not Out marks Amitabh and Rishi’s last film with each other.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.