Amitabh Bachchan Tweets About Hamstring Pain Post Wrapping Up Two Days Worth Of Work; Read

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been working while being in the lockdown as well. The actor cannot seem to stay away from work. He took to his Twitter account and wrote that he had just returned from work. Moreover, he stated that he finished two days’ worth of work in just a single day. Amitabh Bachchan shared the post on his Twitter account in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter

T 3522 - Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC ..

The show goes on ..

heavy in heart , to all .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog had stated that he was in pain, and it seems that the day of work has only worsened his condition. He wrote on his Twitter account, ‘Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC .. The show goes on .. heavy in heart , to all ..’ [sic]

However, Amitabh Bachchan only shared a part of his blog on Twitter. In Amitabh Bachchan’s blog, it has been mentioned, ‘so yes I worked, got a problem with that? Keep it to yourself then. Damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition. Sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day. Starting 6pm, ending a short while NOW!! Videos for social messaging from authorities, acknowledging the ‘angels’ in white in the Hospital where medical time was spent, giving credence to them that deliver them that work assiduously so you and I can sleep in peace.’

Amitabh Bachchan gave an update about the new season of KBC. It has been reported that the registrations for the show will begin from May 9 to May 22. The contestants will be chosen after digital screening and interviews.

Amitabh Bachchan stated that he has been shooting for KBC and that he was also doing a few videos to salute the COVID-19 heroes. He reportedly started working at 6 PM on Tuesday and his work wrapped up around 2 AM on Wednesday. Just a day prior in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan had written that he needs to move but his hamstrings have been giving him a tough time.

Amitabh Bachchan’s blog mentioned, ‘Need to stand, move, walk about. The gluteus restored hamstring is in concussion in a sudden move last night and the stability of the walk suffers. Pain excruciatingly notwithstanding, its damning because all was well and comfort; and now, ridden with this obstacle when it was time to win the obstacle race. Those school sports day races, the triple leg race, potato on spoon race, remember? On standby again’

