Were Ranveer Singh & Deepika Asked To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Parents In 'Brahmastra'?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra has been a talk of the town ever since it was initially announced. The film has been in development for over three years now since it is all set to be director Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project. Brahmastra will also reportedly be a visual spectacle with mythological and science-fiction elements.

But, recent reports are suggesting that Bollywood's hot couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were approached by director Ayan Mukerji to portray the role of Ranbir Kapoor's parents in the film.

Also read: 'Brahmastra: Part One' to release in 5 different languages on December 4

Ayan Mukerji approached Ranbir-Deepika to play Ranbir's parents in Brahmastra?

Brahmastra will be the first film in the mythological science-fiction film series which will span across three films. As per reports, Brahmastra is written in a way where many characters without significant roles in the first film will come to play majorly in the next two parts of the trilogy. Ayan Mukerji reportedly needed two actors from the younger generation to play Ranbir's character Shiva's parents. Thus, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were approached by the director fo the same.

Also read: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to shoot romantic scenes in Mumbai

Reports suggest furthermore that the film will feature Ranbir's character losing his parents at a very young age and thus Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone would have played their actual ages in the film. The actors would have had a cameo in Brahmastra part one but their backstories would come to light in the second instalment of the franchise. But, neither Ranveer Singh nor Deepika Padukone have agreed to come on-board for the project. The creative team of Brahmastra are now looking for other A-list actors to portray the roles that were initially offered to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Also read: Ranveer Singh's Takht given budget cut because of Ranbir's Brahmastra?

Also read: Brahmastra release date announced in a funny video shot by Ranbir Kapoor's 'GF' Alia Bhatt

Also read: Fan asks, “Bhabhi Brahmastra ka update batao” and Alia Bhatt posts Gangubai's first look

Image courtesy - Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.