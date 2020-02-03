Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot Romantic Scenes In Mumbai

A magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra is underway and as per an entertainment portal, the film is on track for its final schedule. Brahmastra is a film that has created a massive buzz with fans eager to watch the chemistry between Alia and Ranbir on screen. This will be the first time fans will get to see Ranbir after his blockbuster biopic Sanju.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to shoot romantic scenes in Mumbai

Recently, the cast members of the film revealed through social media that the film will release on December 4, 2020. This came as a delight to fans who were anticipating this film from the time it was first announced. The cast of the film shot in various locations, including London, New York, Scotland, Varanasi, and Manali. As per reports, the film will wrap up in another 20 days approximately. This schedule will be completed in Mumbai itself.

According to the same portal, the film's primary leads Alia and Ranbir are expected to shoot some romantic scenes and complete the patchwork with the rest of the cast. Karan Johar expressed his excitement when he announced that the film will release on the 4th of December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The film was initially planned to have a release in December 2019; however, due to reasons unknown, the film got postponed. In the film, Alia plays the role of Isha while Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Shiva. Brahmastra as a film is part of a science fiction trilogy and is expected to get more movies to complete the franchise.

