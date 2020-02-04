'Brahmastra: Part One' To Release In 5 Different Languages On December 4

Brahmastra: Part One. is slated to release on December 4, 2020. The first part of the trilogy will release in December in five different Indian regional languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. Brahmastra: Part One. is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra: Part One to release in five different languages

Also Read: Fan Asks, “Bhabhi Brahmastra Ka Update Batao” And Alia Bhatt Posts Gangubai's First Look

Alia Bhatt shared a video on her Instagram featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, and Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, the trio was seen in a fun but serious conversation. Ranbir Kapoor was seen arguing with Ayan Mukerji to decide on the release date of their upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One.

Also Read: Brahmastra Release Date Announced In A Funny Video Shot By Ranbir Kapoor's 'GF' Alia Bhatt

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is also seen telling Ayan Mukerji that people have started mocking him for not being offered any good movies. He also says that his parents have also started asking him if he only wants to play football all his life. Later, Ayan Mukerji tells them that he has a date in his mind which is December 4, 2020. In the caption of the video, Alia Bhatt even wrote that it's a promise that the film will be releasing in December.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Reveals The Logo Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Later, almost the entire cast announced the news on the individual social media accounts. Brahmastra: Part One. is an Indian superhero film that will be released in different languages and different parts. The first part will release now while the cast will be working on the other two parts of the trilogy film Brahmastra: Part One.

Also Read: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot Romantic Scenes In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.