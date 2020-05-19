'On My Bicycle': Amitabh Bachchan Wants To Travel To THIS Stunning Place; Read Details

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a clip of a man riding on the largest reflecting surface — the place where heaven meets Earth — Bolivia, South America. Considered to be the biggest salt flat in the World, Bachchan wishes to ride a bicycle just like the man in the video.

T 3535 - I want to go there .. on my bicycle ! pic.twitter.com/VzbrcUSr0s — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Bachchan apologised to his fans for skipping to write a blog on Monday. He said, "Some viewing .. some delayed discussions and some lethargic drowsiness .. and the result is this unforgivable delay .. so apologies."

Talking about how rains are just a few days away in Mumbai, Bachchan revealed that his residence roofs and other sensitive areas require changes, but the lockdown has kept work 'aloof'. He explained, "so the force required cannot come and alternatives shall be sought .. may not be of the same intensity, but enough to safeguard the monsoon weather .. hopefully."

Amitabh Bachchan shares desolation outside Jalsa & Juhu beach, says 'mind is deserted too'

Bachchan also mentioned how it is important to realises what the hired staff goes through when they were doing the work that you are doing right now amid lockdown. He wrote, "There really is so much to do, which we never did on our own .. but how wonderful to be able to do it now .. a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff .. clean up the room, the bathroom , the work area .. do the laundry .. the essentials all to do .. its all such a joy and .. and .. most importantly .. YOU GET TO KNOW WHAT THE STAFF AND THE HIRE WAS GOING THROUGH WHEN THEY WERE DOING THE WORK THAT YOU ARE DOING NOW.. and appreciate their effort and hours of work." [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan's review for short film 'What if' makes Maniesh Paul's year; see post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.