Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Candid Photo Along With Poem By Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

The living legend of the Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan often shares his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's thoughtful poems with fans on social media. After inspiring many with his father's motivational poem 'Andhere Ka Deepak' on Twitter recently, Big B took to his social media handles to share yet another inspirational poem of Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Along with sharing the poem on Instagram and Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan also posted a candid picture of himself and a photograph from the sets of his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo.

Amitabh Bachchan shares yet another inspirational poem of Harivansh Rai Bachchan

All the Amitabh Bachchan's fans must be well-versed by the fact that the Badla actor shares his views, thoughts and poems with fans on his Twitter handle and his daily blog. Recently, Amitabh took to Twitter and Instagram to share yet another poem penned by his father and a profound Indian poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Earlier this morning, the legendary actor took to Instagram to share a candid photo of himself, sporting an ethnic look comprising a white kurta-pyjama paired with a dark-blue striped Nehru jacket and black loafers. Along with sharing the photograph, he captioned the post,

"मैं जला हृदय में अग्नि , दहा करता हूँ ,



सुख दुःख दोनों में मग्न रहा करता हूँ ;



जग भव-सागर तरने को नाव बनाये ,



मैं भव -मौजों पर मस्त बहा करता हूँ “

~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन … burn I the fire in my heart and burn within ; happy and content in the joyous modes of both sorrow and happiness ; the world doth build that boat for me to cross the seas ; but I do flow on my own among the waves that life creates in joyful ebullience …"

Check out the post below:

On the other hand, he shared the same inspirational poem on his Twitter handle as well, but with a different photograph along with it. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film titled Gulabo Sitabo for his 'T3560' tweet. Check out the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the release of Gulabo Sitabo which will premiere on the video-on-demand platform Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, i.e. June 12, 2020. Big B shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the film. The Shoojit Sircar directorial was earlier set for a theatrical release but was later given an OTT release because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

