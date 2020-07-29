Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Woollen Clogs And Compares Them To The Traditional Wooden Clogs

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a resemblance between his woollen clogs as compared to the traditional wooden clogs. Wooden clogs are traditional footwear from Holland. Thus going by the same design and structure, Amitabh Bachchan also sported a pair of woollen clogs which looked far more comfortable and relaxing. The actor shared the two pictures on his social media and wrote a caption that provided some information about the amazing shoes. Fans of the actor were concerned about the senior actor’s health and posted messages for the actor asking about his well-being in the comments section.

Amitabh Bachchan shows off his woollen clogs

Amitabh Bachchan began his tweet in his signature style by marking the number of tweets he has posted till date. Post that, the actor marvelled at the beauty of Dutch clogs. The actor wrote about their significance, place of origin and then later posted another picture of him wearing a similarly styled clog. However, the clogs that Amitabh Bachchan wore were woollen ones and he thus stated this fact. He, later on, went to point out that the woollen clogs he wears usually help to keep him warm during the current circumstances the world is going through, hence, referring to the pandemic.

T 3608 - the beautiful Dutch clogs of the Netherlands .. and my own woollen clogs to keep me warm in these trying circumstances .. pic.twitter.com/RUdgRfuBRy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 28, 2020

The woollen clogs that Amitabh Bachchan wore had amazing imprinting over it. The print on it read “Holland” thus signifying the origin of the clogs. There was also a picture of a windmill and a few roses that served as decoration and added a bit of elegance to the clog he was wearing. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in a bunch of films. One of the most anticipated films featuring him in a pivotal role is Brahmastra, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will also see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Besides that, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film Jhund. The movie has been directed by Nagraj Manjule and will see Amitabh Bachchan essaying the role of a retired sports teacher. The story itself revolves around this sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement. Fans of the actor are simply eager to watch the superstar back on the big screen once again.

