Amitabh Bachchan: Memorable Books Written About The Iconic Actor

Amitabh Bachchan has delivered several superhits throughout his acting career. Apart from his work in films, he is also known for his humanitarian works. There have also been many books written about him. So, here are some of the books that have been written about the iconic actor. Read on:

Books on Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan: The Legend

This book got published in the year 1999. Amitabh Bachchan: The Legend is penned by Bhawana Somaaya, who is well known for her works about the Hindi film industry. She is the author of over 10 books that include biographies of some of the prominent actors in Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The author gives a journalistic insight into Big B's life, his widely revered movies and his influence on the Indian society.

To be or not to be: Amitabh Bachchan

This is yet another book about Amitabh Bachchan, which got published in the year 2004. Khalid Mohamed is the author of the book. Readers love the way he has included the biography of Amitabh Bachchan in a pictorial manner. Khalid Mohamed is known for his books like Two Mothers, The Aladia Sisters, Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl, and several others.

AB: The Legend: (A Photographer's Tribute to Amitabh Bachchan)

Penned by Pradeep Chandra, AB: The Legend: A Photographer's Tribute to Amitabh Bachchan got published in the year 2006. The author has penned down the book in a detailed format. It showcases the actor's excerpts from his movies, and gives an insight into his personal life.

Amitabh Bachchan: Ek Jeevit Kimvadanti

This is yet another book written by Bhawana Somaaya. He has added an extra edge to the book by showcasing some other details of the legendary actor. The book talks about Bachchan's influence on Indian cinema. It narrates the roller-coaster ride that the actor came through in his life.

Amitabh: The Making of a Superstar

Susmita Dasgupta is the author of Amitabh: The Making of a Superstar and the book got published in the year 2006. The book narrates the perspective of the world and its philosophy and how these aspects have shaped the movies starring Amitabh Bachchan. It is considered one of the most popular books on Amitabh Bachchan.

