Amitabh Bachchan Sings 'Dilbar Mere' For Hema Malini On 'Sholay' Reunion Episode Of KBC 13

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini have a huge fan base. Fans are fond of their on-screen couple and would get a glimpse of their romance in the upcoming Sholay Reunion episode of KBC. Read the details here.

The reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati often invites guest celebrities and releases some special episodes. The upcoming guest special episode will see Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy joining the host Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13. The episode is marked as Sholay reunion special. Sony TV also dropped several promos of the upcoming episode. One among them featured Amitabh Bachchan singing a song for Hema Malini. Fans of the veteran actor widely reacted to the promo and also added some hilarious comments.

Amitabh Bachchan sings Dilbar Mere for Hema Malini

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV recently shared the latest promo of its upcoming episode. The promo saw Amitabh Bachchan lip-sync the song Dilbar Mere from his and Hema Malini's film Satte Pe Satta. Hema Malini walked around the set in a mesmerising blue saree. The audience cheered for the legendary actors while watching their romantic sequence. The social media handle of Sony TV posted an edited video that had hearts showering.

The promo soon became a hit among fans. An Instagram user reacted to the video and said he would tell Dharmendra about their act. The fan wrote, "Dilbhar mere kab tak mujhe crorepati nahi banaoge, Dharam ji ko sabkuchh bata dunga mai agar hema ji ko sataoge." Some fans were delighted to watch the two actors as they showered them with love. One of them wrote, "Evergreen."

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini both played lead roles in the 1975 blockbuster film Sholay. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar were also a part of the lead cast of the film. Ramesh Sippy served as the film's director while its screenplay was given by Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan and Salim Javed.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini did not play a couple in Sholay, they have worked together in several hit films. Their films include Desh Premee, Trishul, Naastik, Naseeb, Do Aur Paanch, Baghban, Veer Zaara and more. The two were last seen in the 2006 film Baabul.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial