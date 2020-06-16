Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Best Political Dramas That Shouldn't Be Missed, See List

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the finest actors to bless Bollywood. His body of work in the past five decades has been nothing short of phenomenal. Amitabh Bachchan has featured in various films of distinct genres. From serious political drama to horror-comedy, Big B is one such actor who has done it all. But out of all the genres one, it seems that the actor enjoys political drama quite a lot.

The Mohabbatein actor has done several political films in the past, and most of them have done exceptional business at the box-office. The way Mr Bachchan emote on screen is simply surreal, his acting is so special one is bound to believe that what's happening is real. Talking about political drama, let's take a look at the list Amitabh Bachchan's best political dramas.

Amitabh Bachchan's Best Political Dramas

Sarkar (2005)

The film which not only created a stir at the box-office but in the audiences' hearts too is Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role as Sarkar, a gangster, who is also a politician. The way Amitabh B played the character of Sarkar in the movie was remarkable. His every move, dialogue and catchphrase became a rage. The film was a magnanimous success at the box-office and was highly lauded by both critics and audiences.

In 2008, makers of Sarkar came up with its sequel Sarkar Raj, with an ensemble cast. However, Amitabh sustained to be the male lead. Sarkar Raj was a commercial success as well. But Sarkar's third edition Sarkar 3 failed to re-create the magic at the box-office.

Aarakshan (2011)

Helmed by movie mogul Prakash Jha, Aarakshan is yet another political drama starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead which is unmissable. Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone also played pivotal roles in the movie. As the name suggests, Aarakshan is all about the reservation system of the socially weaker class in educational institutions.

This Amitabh Bachchan film will make you think twice about the conditions of the Dalit students in India, and the hardships they go through. Amitabh Bachchan played a rational character in the film, a principal of the popular college, who stands by his ethics even when there's a lot of political drama going around him. Aarakshan is a highly critically acclaimed political drama of the actor which is a must-watch.

Satyagraha (2013)

When talking about Amitabh Bachchan's political dramas, there's no way we fail to mention about Satyagraha. Another masterpiece by the dynamic actor-director duo of Prakash Jha and Amitabh Bachchan, Satyagraha is a hard-hitting film with realistic situations. Blessed with an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, and Amrita Rao, Satyagraha is an underrated film of the legendary actor, that shouldn't be missed.

