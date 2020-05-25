Marathi Actors In Bollywood Whom You Know By Face And Probably Not By Name, See List

In several Bollywood films, you must have seen numerous actors from different cultural backgrounds playing varied roles. In Hindi movies, several Marathi actors have featured and managed to impress the critics and audiences both with their marvellous display on celluloid. There are some Marathi actors in Bollywood which are quite popular, and people know them, like Mahesh Manjerajar, Atul Kasbekar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Ashok Saraf.

Also Read: New Bhojpuri Songs 2020: Kesari Lal And Kajal's 'Kamar Load Sahi Na' Is A Smashing Hit

But there are also some powerful Marathi actors in Bollywood, who are comparatively lesser-known than there contemporaries. You might know them by face, but not by name. So we bring to you a list of some stupendous Marathi actors, who played some famous roles in films.

Stellar and lesser-known Marathi actors in Bollywood

Sachin Khedekar as Rajeev Malhotra in 'Judwaa 2'

Sachin Khedekar is one of the most respected names in the Marathi film industry. Sachin Khedekar has featured in various Bollywood films and has done a variety of roles, like Gotya in Ajay Devgn's Singham or Varun Dhawan's father Judwaa 2. Sachin Khedekar is a veteran actor, who is known for his remarkable body of work. Sachin Khedekar has acted with the biggest stars and always justifies his characters on-screen with utmost honesty.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan To Hansika Motwani; This How 'Koi Mil Gaya' Cast Looks Today

Amruta Subhash as Razia Ahmed in 'Gully Boy'

Amruta Subhash played the role of Ranveer Singh's mother Razia in Gully Boy. Amruta Subhash's performance in the film was highly lauded by both critics and audience. In fact, Amruta Subhash also bagged the Best Supporting Actress Filmfare award for the same. Amruta played the role of Muslim women so well, that it would be hard to sink, the fact that she's has worked in Marathi films as well and speaks fluent Marathi.

Also Read: Prabhas To Shahid Kapoor: Here's A List Of Actors Who Portrayed Royalty Onscreen

Shivaji Satam as Ganga's father in 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai'

Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman of popular crime drama serial CID is a Marathi actor. He has worked in several Bollywood films like Vaastav, Taxi No 9211, amid others. But audiences remember him as his Govinda's dotting father in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai. Shivaji Satam is a great actor, who has cemented his place in Bollywood, especially when it comes to serious roles

Also Read:5 Alia Bhatt Starrers That Were Made On Low-budget, But Earned Exceedingly Well At BO

Yatin Karyekar as Anand Bhai in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S'

Yatin Karyekar is known for his role as Anand Bhai in Munna M.B.B.S. He played an important supporting role in the film, his scenes with Sanjay Dutt were highly entertaining. Apart from this, you must have also seen him in Bajirao Mastani. Yatin has played antagonist to a royal friend in various Bollywood films.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.