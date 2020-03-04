Amitabh Bachchan Was Gifted THIS Picture By The Great Nelson Mandela

Known for impeccable talent and love for his craft Amitabh Bachchan is one of the finest actors the country has ever produced. Amitabh Bachchan's incredible body of work over the years has made him the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood in the true sense. Amitabh Bachchan is such actor who not only appreciates other actor's work but also doesn't shy away from vocalising himself on social media on several occasions.

When Amitabh Bachchan met Nelson Mandela

Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and enjoys a massive fanbase. Every now and then the Bunty Aur Babli actor keeps on posting some adorable pictures. Be it some throwback pictures with family and friends, or some candid photos with International personalities he admired. Talking about throwback photos, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback when he met the great Nelson Mandela. Take a look at it-

Nelson Mandela is the former President of South-Africa. His popularity knows no bounds due to his impressive work in the country as a political leader. Known for his good-will and humungous contribution to society, Nelson Mandela is one of the most celebrated leaders the world has ever witnessed. Amit Ji shared a picture with the kind-hearted Nelson Mandela on his Instagram account.

In the caption, AB talked about his pleasure of meeting Nelson Mandela twice during his visit to South-Africa. The Dev actor shared this special picture on the 100th Birth Anniversary of the former President. Amitabh Bachchan not only complemented Nelson Mandela's humility and caring nature but talked about his visit to the prison cell, where Mandela was kept in Robben Island.

Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned about the very fact, that this particular photo was gifted to him by Nelson Mandela with an autograph. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time in this film. The highly-anticipated film will hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

