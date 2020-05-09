Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With Films Released This Day That Year

Amitabh Bachchan made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. The actor has worked with several industry stars since then. After almost six decades in the film industry, the actor has several films’ anniversaries and celebrations. In a recent post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that May 8 marks 28 years of Khuda Gawah and five years of Piku. He shared photo collages from the two films on his IG which is some of his iconic works in his career of almost six decades in the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his past film’s anniversary

In the picture that Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Instagram, there are two pictures, the top one from the film Khuda Gawah, The snip includes Sridevi in her signature green salwar kameez look and Amitabh in his rustic avatar from the 1992 film. In the second frame is Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, waiting by the road, which is a scene from the film Piku. The film had released back in 2015. Both the films were a commercial success as well as critically acclaimed for its plot and interesting storyline.

Check out the collage that Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Instagram account

Amitabh Bachchan shared the release anniversary pictures on his Instagram. He penned the words that read, “28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us.” The picture received many reactions including celebrity Aahana Kumra who wrote, “You've been truly blessed sir... To experience these wonderful moments and they will love through your memories in our present.” The picture indeed brings back many memories of the actor as well as for fans.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram picture received many reactions: check them out here

Snippet Credits: Amitabh Bachchan's photos on IG

Remembering the ‘two who left’

Khuda Gawah starred Sridevi in the lead role and Piku had Irrfan Khan in one of the lead roles. Both the mentioned stars are no more in the world, which is the reason he penned the words, ”in remembrance of the two that have left us.” Irrfan Khan succumbed to cancer recently on April 29, 2020, and Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with both of them and was nostalgic about the anniversary of the films which he did with them.

