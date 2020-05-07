Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback To Holland Trip Reminds Fans Of 'Dekha Ek Khwab' With Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and does not hesitate to share photos and facts from his life with his fans. The actor recently shared a collage of some pictures that he had taken on his trip to Holland. But, the fans gave the pictures another twist, as they remembered a song from the movie Silsila.

Amitabh Bachchan takes back to Holland, fans go to Silsila

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a picture from a family trip to Holland from long ago. In the caption of the post, Amitabh wrote that the pictures brought back some fond memories from the trip he took with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. He informed his fans that they were living in ‘hortus conclusus’, which means 'enclosed garden' in Latin. He added that the Keukenhof, which means 'kitchen garden', was the most beautiful open garden. He also shared that little Abhishek had fallen into a bunch of these flowers and was almost lost.

While Amitabh Bachchan was floating in his fond memories, fans appreciated his post and the pictures. Some fans wrote that the pictures reminded them of scenes from the song Dekha Ek Khwab from the movie Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan starred in the song alongside Rekha. One of the fans said how the picture reminds her of Silsila. Another fan asked Amitabh whether it was the same place where the movie was picturized. Another fan wrote the lyrics of 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye' from the same movie.

(Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

(Source: Dekha Ek Khwab YRF YouTube)

Amitabh Bachchan also recently spammed his fans with pictures of his granddaughter Navya Naveli. He shared a video of Navya, where she can be seen wearing the black robes and graduation cap. In the caption of the post, Amitabh showed how he is truly proud of his granddaughter. He wrote that she graduated from college in New York, but the graduation ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown and thus she could not go. He also revealed that the family had plans to be with her as it was an important occasion.

He revealed that Navya wanted to wear that gown and cap and so the staff stitched her one. He then said that he was proud of her and is happy to see her being so positive and keeping a happy attitude.

