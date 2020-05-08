'It's Challenging To Direct An Actor Of Amitabh Bachchan's Stature', Says Nitesh Tiwari

One of the most eminent directors in Bollywood who is basking over the success of his last movie, Chhichhore, Nitesh Tiwari has been working with Kaun Banega Crorepati and directing its promos for 12 years now. Recently, the makers announced the launch of yet another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the promo. However, Nitesh Tiwari, in an interaction with an online portal expressed that, shooting this year's promo was quite a challenge because he and Amitabh Bachchan were at their respective homes due to the nationwide lockdown.

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/1XmZ9QNtm2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 2, 2020

Nitesh Tiwari expressed that KBC 12's promo shoot was challenging due to the COVID-19 lockdown

The Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari was recently interviewed by an eminent online portal wherein he opened up about the challenges faced by him to direct Amitabh Bachchan for shooting the promo of KBC 12 amid the nationwide lockdown. In his statement, Tiwari stated that he has done something like this for the first time and keeping into consideration the on-going crisis-like circumstances, he decided to keep the script of the promo simple so that it becomes easier to shoot.

He further added that it was still a challenging task for him to direct an actor like Amitabh Bachchan's stature by sitting at home. Complimenting Bachchan for his high spirits, Nitesh Tiwari said that Mr. Bachchan's enthusiasm made things easy for them because he loves taking up challenges and his enthusiasm is no lesser than that of a child. He also revealed that Bachchan was cited to shoot the promo by himself.

This year, Kaun Banega Crorepati's promo has been shot at Amitabh Bachchan's residence and the tagline for this season is Har Cheez Ko Break Lag Sakta Hai... Sapno Ko Nahi (Everything can be halted, except for one's dreams). The registrations for KBC 12 start from May 9, 2020, from 9 pm. However, no official announcement about the shoot of the show has been made by the makers.

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahi lag sakta hai. #KBC12 registrations begin from 9th May 9 PM onwards on Sony TV. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/DXDoMcqquf — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 6, 2020

(Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan and Nitesh Tiwari Instagram)

