TV Star & 'Sarbjit' Actor Ranjan Sehgal Dies From Multiple Organ Failure At The Age Of 36

Popular Punjabi and Hindi film actor Ranjan Sehgal, who acted in the 2016 film Sarbjit, has passed away due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday. The 36-year-old actor had reportedly been unwell for quite some time due to an unknown long-term ailment. He was a noted theater and television personality and had done significant roles on the small screen.

Ranjan had started his career as a theatre actor and later moved to Mumbai from his hometown in Punjab where he had already made his mark in a Punjabi show Chadya Chann Samundar Paar. In Mumbai, he started with TV commercials and did side roles in shows like Crime Patrol, Sabki Ladli Bebo, Bhagya and Rishta.com. He played significant roles as parallel lead in television shows like Rishon Se Badi Pratha, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar, Jaane Kya Hoga Ram and Kuldeepak among many others.

He also worked in television shows such as 'Savdhan India' and 'Crime Patrol' apart from featuring in films like 'Karma', 'Mahi NRI', and 'Sarbjit' in 2016. The news of his demise has left theatre lovers and artists across the country heartbroken. The 36-year-old actor had pursued formal education in theater from Punjab University and had garnered acclaim through most of his performances on the stage as well as the TV and films.

Polly Jabbal, his co-star in Mahi NRI, interacted with a regional daily on hearing of the actor's sad demise and remembered him for his helpful nature. She expressed her disbelief at the news and recalled that Sehgal had been a good teacher and actor.

