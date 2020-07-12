Amitabh Bachchan Gets Speedy Covid Recovery Prayer From Arvind Kejriwal & 'billion' Others

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery as the Bollywood megastar tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said “the power of billion prayers” is wishing for the well being of the actor, while Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured he will recover soon.

Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you. https://t.co/vxlSowqvnh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2020

Besides Kejriwal, people across the political spectrum wished for the senior actor's recovery from the virus. first among them was Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who took to Twitter and said, "Got the news of @SrBachchan Ji being unwell. May God heal you soon and get you up again with the same energy. We wish you all the best!"

महानायक श्री @SrBachchan जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार मिला।



ईश्वर आपको शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें और पुन: उसी ऊर्जा के साथ अपने काम में डट जायें। हम सबकी शुभकामनाएं आपके साथ हैं ! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 11, 2020

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader Jyotiradiya Scindia, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also wished a speedy recovery for the popular Bollywood actor. Besides the political leaders, Bollybood celebs and sports personalities also wished for the senior actors speedy recover.

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

I pray for your speedy recovery. Please take care. https://t.co/GJg0yhOk66 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 11, 2020

Wishing you a complete & speedy recovery @SrBachchan Sahib. Let this be one among the many fights you’ve fought & won, both real & reel. https://t.co/OWcrO9P5Vp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID positive

The megastar announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Saturday evening after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via Twitter, and shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

"Mr. Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. He has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter," the hospital statement said. However, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have confirmed that they have been tested negative, as has Aaradhya.

