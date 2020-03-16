Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Has Been A Part Of 5 Music Videos Apart From His 193 Films?

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most renowned faces of the Indian film industry. The actor started his career in the Bollywood industry with Saat Hinduistani in the year 1969. He is a recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan as well. He has fans from all generations and fans of Bollywood regard him as one of the finest actors ever. He has done over 193 movies and been a playback singer, producer and a television personality. The legendary actor has also done cameos in films as well as been a part of music videos. If one is a fan of the actor, then here is a list of music videos of Amitabh Bachchan they must check out.

Amitabh Bachchan is a part of these music videos

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara is a song featuring many artists including Amitabh Bachchan. The song has lyrics in various languages of India that are national languages. The song got very popular when it released. Watch the video below.

Phir Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Phir Mile Sur Mera Tumhara is a song created by an entertainment portal as a Republic Day special song. The song features many well-known faces in the entertainment industry including Amitabh Bachchan. Check out the video below.

Kabhi Nahi

Kabhi Nahi is a song sung by Adnan Sami and Amitabh Bachchan. The music video of Kabi Nahi features both of them and got very popular among the fans of the actor. Check out the video below.

Sone Machari

The song Sone Machari was released in the year 1996 and the vocals of the song have been given by Amitabh Bachchan. The music of the song has been given by Bally Sagoo and is from the album Aby Baby. Check out the song below.

Phir Se

Phir Se is another song that features Amitabh Bachchan. The music of the song has been composed by Jeet Ganguli and the song has been sung by Amruta Fadnavis. Watch the video below.

