Amitabh Bachchan's tiger riddle puzzles netizens , celebs too don't agree on one answer

Amitabh Bachchan recently completed 12 years of blogging, continuously without missing it even one day. But that’s not all, the veteran is also known to actively tweet, leaving his fans entertained. Be it quotes, verses from his father, trivia about his films or throwback pictures, Big B’s handle buzzes with interesting updates.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Defines 'era Of Innocence' With Throwback Picture

In latest update, the actor’s reply to a puzzle from his ‘extended family’ about tigers left even celebrities confused. A fan had posted the puzzle on Twitter, an animated visual of two tigers, sitting with their two cubs, but faces of the tiger on the leaves, tree branches, stones and more.

Amitabh Bachchan could spot 11 tigers in it.

Here’s the post

As the Shahenshah replied, many celebrities had joined in the fun. Maniesh Paul posted multiple answers, first saying 13, then 14 and then 16.

READ: Shreyas Talpade Shares COVID Awareness Video, Cites Amitabh Bachchan As Inspiration; Watch

Director Nikkhil Advani felt it was 12, another director Gauravv K Chawla thought it was 14. Dia Mirza felt the answer was 16. Actor Sushant also echoed the answer.

Nidhhi Agerwal could find 17 tigers in it.

16 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 23, 2020

17 tigers 🐅 — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) April 23, 2020

READ: Vikram Gokhale, Amitabh Bachchan's 'AB Aani CD' Set For Digital Premiere On May 1

Some netizens also shared graphics circling the faces, but even then there were different answers, some claiming it was 16 and some stating it was 17.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans entertained with interesting posts, from home, as shootings have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Paa star has arranged to distribute food packets to the needy in Mumbai. The veteran has also contributed to the Chiranjeevi-led initiative to help the daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Finest Films That Were Directed By Yash Chopra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.