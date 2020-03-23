Amitabh Bachchan To Play Katrina Kaif's Father After Playing Deepika Padukone's In 'Piku'?

Katrina Kaif is currently singing to the tunes of success, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Katrina Kaif, who was last seen with Salman Khan in Bharat, has many interesting releases like Sooryavanshi lined up for the year. Recently, it was reported that Katrina Kaif is all set to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan for her next. Here are the details:

Katrina to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan?

Katrina Kaif, who is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi, has reportedly given a nod to Vikas Bahl’s next, which is a slice of life comedy and is based around a funeral. The film will reportedly see Big B essaying the character of Katrina's father. Tentatively titled Deadly, the makers of the film will soon head for a location recce when the Coronavirus outbreak calms down. As per reports, the project was initially supposed to go on floors in May, however, due to the given the current scenario, the commencement of the film’s shoot is questionable.

As reported by leading news daily, Katrina heard the script and liked the basic premise of it, as it revolves around the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with undertones of humour. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Vikas Bahl have discussed the central characters of the film with Amitabh Bachchan and are currently waiting for the Hindi cinema veteran to sign the dotted line to make things official. Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif got the netizens talking when the duo collaborated to play a father-daughter duo in an advertisement. It remains to see how the stars re-create the magic on big screens.

What's next for Katrina?

Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded.

The movie marks the first collaboration of Katrina and Sidharth after Bang Bang. As per reports, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third installment of the hit franchise, Ek Tha Tiger along with Salman Khan. The much-anticipated sequel is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

