'An Exemplary Example': Amitabh Bachchan Hails Spirit Of India, Observes Janta Curfew

Bollywood News

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has called the 'Janta Curfew' as an "exemplary example" which India has set for the entire world for the safety of each other.

Updated On:
Amitabh

As India observes 'Janta Curfew' to limit the spread of novel Coronavirus on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has called the voluntary curfew as an "exemplary example" which India has set for the entire world for the safety of each other. Taking to Twitter, Bachchan said, "One plea, one instruct, one invocation, one implore... AND a nation is in discipline!" He added, "We are one, We are unique, We are India!"

'What an exemplary example'

On Saturday, Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' said that he would stand up in support for people who are working in essential services sector at 5 PM on Sunday near the doorway or window or terrace and will clap for them and even blow the conch appreciating their service.

Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan among others had previously applauded PM's statement on Janta Curfew.

'Stay indoors and stay healthy'

In his address, the PM advised people to avoid public spaces and stay home for 14 hours. He even mentioned that people must avoid going to hospitals for regular health check-ups. "If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone it for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come on hospitals," the PM said.

READ | Baba Ramdev goes through his immunity & lung capacity Yoga exercises on Janta Curfew day

READ | Amitabh Bachchan is all for Janta Curfew, promises to 'clap & blow shankh in gratitude'

Before Janta Curfew started, PM Modi tweeted, "I request that all citizens become part of this nationwide campaign and make the fight against Corona a success." 

Across the country, several states have announced partial shutdowns and imposed restrictions on people's movement and gatherings as part of precautionary measures to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are a total of 324 COVID-19 cases in India so far.

READ | Salman Khan to go Amitabh Bachchan's way in 'Zanjeer' and not have any songs in 'Radhe'

READ | COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, Alia share tips as B-Town-Maha govt join hands, watch

 

 

