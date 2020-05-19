Amitabh Bachchan Shares Desolation Outside Jalsa & Juhu Beach, Says 'mind Is Deserted Too'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Sunday to share the desolation in the street outside his house, the landmark Jalsa bungalow which would be brimming with his fans on Sundays otherwise. The lockdown has prohibited the gatherings that were a ritual for Amitabh Bachchan fans when the star would come out to meet them every week. The Satte Pe Satta actor shared pictures of not just the road outside his house but also the iconic Juhu beach on Sunday evening and said that ".. the mind is deserted too ..".

Have a look at the pictures:

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the pictures through his Twitter handle and pointed out that 'well wishers' continue to be around as they have been in the past. He wrote in the caption, "kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !!" as he referred to the sanitation workers outside his house, visible in the pictures. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the cleaning staff who have been working relentlessly even during the pandemic.

Back when the lockdown had recently been imposed in Mumbai and all over the country, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Twitter to urge his fans not to gather outside his house and practice the precautionary measures advised by the government. He wrote, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe”. He had also described the strange feeling of not meeting his fans on Sunday for the first time in many years through a blog post around that time.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is all set to release on OTT platform on June 12. The film features Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with him who plays the role of the tenant who is always at crossroads with his landlord, played by Bachchan. The movie will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

