Amitabh Bachchan's Review For Short Film 'What If' Makes Maniesh Paul's Year; See Post

Receiving a few words of appreciation from the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has always managed to encourage the newcomers. Be it sending a bouquet for receiving national award or praises on social media, Amitabh Bachchan never misses an opportunity to admire the works of various artists. Recently, TV personality and popular host Maniesh Paul also bagged love from Amitabh Bachchan for his recently released short film, What If and said that it made his year.

Interestingly, sharing his happiness on the social media platform, Instagram, he shared a screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan's tweet. In the screenshot, Amitabh Bachchan shared the YouTube link of his short film and penned a note for Maniesh Paul. His tweet read, 'T 3535 -Maniesh Paul .. makes a short film on present conditions.. ... every drop counts ..every effort counts..' While sharing the screenshot on his media wall, Maniesh Paul wrote a caption that read, 'My day is made...my year is made... @amitabhbachchan saw and shared...' Giving credit to his hard work, his caption further read, 'mehnat rang laati hai....thank you sir....this means a lot to me🤗🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻fanboy for life...' At the end to urge his fans to watch the short film he wrote, 'guys watch the film on my youtube channel now...link in bio #mp #life #happy #shortfilm #quarantinelife #blessed'.

Check out their posts below:

T 3535 -Maniesh Paul .. makes a short film on present conditions.. ... every drop counts ..every effort counts..https://t.co/VUqu0C7X56 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2020

Details of What If

Talking about Maniesh Paul’s seven-minute-twenty-seven-second film What If, it is a fictional film. It informs the viewers about the serious consequences of breaking the rules of lockdown and urged everyone to stay indoors. The film is bankrolled by Jio Studios along with Jio Cinema. Reportedly, whatever money Maniesh Paul and the makers will bag from What If, they will be donating it for charity because of the on-going Coronvirus crisis. Therefore, he along with the makers will be distributing the money amongst them. The comments section of the short film is filled with a positive response. The film only features Maniesh. Watch it below:

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar also took to their social media handle and wrote a note for Maniesh. Riteish Deshmukh reviewed his short film and wrote, 'it’s unique, thrilling & scary'. On the other side, Karan Johar also wrote a short review, which read, 'This is so well made and truly the need of the hour! Kudos@ManishPaul03 on creating something so remarkable during these difficult times!'

