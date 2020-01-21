Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' Will Release On THIS Date To Avoid Clash With 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller Chehre, which was scheduled to release on April 24, 2020, will now hit the big screen on July 17, 2020. The mystery thriller has been helmed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. Chehre has been moved from its earlier April release date on a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. The film Chehre gets a new release date to avoid box office clash with Gulabo Sitabo as both the films star Amitabh Bachchan.

While talking to IANS about the new release date, Anand Pandit said that they have moved Chehre to July 17 as he received a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo. He also went on to say that he and the makers of Gulabo Sitabo share a good bond. The shifting of the film was beneficial to the makers and to Amitabh Bachchan’s fans too. Therefore, they decided to release Chehre on July 17, 2020.

To this, producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films said that their film was ready and was keen to release it in April. He also said that they share a great rapport with Anand Pandit and as the Chehre shoot was going on so they humbly requested the makers of Chehre if they could release ''Gulabo Sitabo'' in April and seems like they were kind enough to push the release date of Chehre. The film, Chehre also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The release date of the much-awaited Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo was also shifted by a week. The film will now hit the big screens on April 17, 2020. The makers of the film have shared the news with fans through their Twitter handle. No official reasons were said due to the change of date.

Image courtesy: Emraan Hashmi Twitter

