Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Tweet For Harivansh Rai Bachchan On His Death Anniversary

The 'Big B' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has always been vocal about his bond with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The Badla actor is very fond of his father which is very evident from his social media posts for his father. Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary Indian poet who has made a remarkable impact in Hindi Literature with his poems. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan penned down a heartfelt message for his father on his death anniversary.

Amitabh Bachchan's heart-wrenching message on Harivansh Rai Bachchan's death anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan breathed his last on January 18, 2003. The Deewar actor, on his death anniversary, took to Twitter to share a black and white photograph of his father and penned down his emotions for him on his 17th death anniversary. Check out Bachchan's Tweet below:

T 3414 - ... a few moments ago he had breathed his last .. my Father .. had held his hand .. soft .. the hand that wrote genius ..

अभी कुछ क्षण पहले ही , उनका स्वर्ग वास हुआ था ; बाबूजी ; हाथ पकड़ा हुआ था उनका मैंने ; निर्मल , कोमल, मुलायम , ; एक प्रतिभा वान लेखनी pic.twitter.com/rbpB3qwzR7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020

However, on the career front, Amitabh Bachchan has multiple upcoming movies in his kitty. He recently shared the poster of his upcoming movie Jundh, while he will also be next seen in the Ayan Mukherjee directorial Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from Brahmastra, the Ayushmaan Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, and the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre.

