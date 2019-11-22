Amitabh Bachchan: When The Legendary Actor Slayed The Formal Look

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic actors in the Indian film industry. With his outstanding appearances and charming personality, he has won millions of hearts. He never forgets to post his photos on his social media pages to keep his followers updated. The legendary actor had always slayed the formal look. Here are a few pictures where he looks fabulous and classy in formals.

Amitabh Bachchan at his best

The star looked handsome, like always. He wore a purple suit which he suited up with blue shades and white sneakers. In the post, he is seen posing with a bicycle. He totally slew the combination of a suit and a bicycle.

In this post, Amitabh Bachchan is seen sitting like a Shahenshah. He is wearing a yellow lined jacket and white pants. The blue-coloured scarf around his neck definitely added a little more spark to his outfit.

Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a brown checkered jacket and white shirt. There is a telephone booth in the background.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Jhund. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO Slum Soccer, who rehabilitated street children by turning them into soccer players. Amitabh is going to play Vijay's role in the movie. The film is directed by Marathi director Nagraj Manjule. The filming began in December 2018 at Nagpur, and is set to release on 13 December 2019.

