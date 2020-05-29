Amitabh Bachchan Has Won The National Film Award For THESE Films

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in several films and portrayed various distinctive roles that showcase his acting prowess. The trailer for his movie Gulabo Sitabo was recently released and it looks promising. The movie is set to release on Prime Video in June 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with various filmmakers and has starred in various popular films. In a career spanning over five decades, the actor has won several accolades.Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s win in the National Film Awards below.

Amitabh Bachchan's National Film Awards

In 1991, the actor won the National Film Award for Best Actor as Vijay Dinanath Chauhan in the movie Agneepath. The movie starred Amitabh Bachan and Danny Denzongpa. Because of its popularity, a remake of the film was made in 2012 which starred Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt. The movie's plot revolved around a man out on to avenge a gangster.

Among Amitabh Bachchan's finest works is the film Black. He won the Best Actor Award for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. It is among the most popular films of the filmmaker and told the story of an estranged teacher who helps a girl with visual and hearing impairment.

In 2010, he won another National Film Award for his phenomenal performance in the movie Paa. R. Balki directed the film and it starred Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan as well. The movie told the story of a 12-year-old boy who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called progeria.

Amitabh Bachchan also starred in the film Piku alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and Bachchan won a National Award for his emotional and compelling performance. The movie starred Irrfan Khan as well and told the story of Piku and her father. In 2019, the actor won a Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his role as well.

Upcoming movies

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in the upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The trailer of the film recently dropped and the movie is set to be released on Prime Video in June 2020.

