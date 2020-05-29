This Is How Amitabh Bachchan Providing Aid To The Needy Amidst This Lockdown

Amid this pandemic, a lot of Bollywood actors are coming forward to help those in need. Among them is veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is not only at the forefront of public awareness for doctors, essential labourers, and the Center and State Governments for India, but Amitabh Bachchan has also educated his office to embrace and initiate exercises on his behalf to help the underprivileged in this distressing time. The managing director of AB Corp Ltd, Mr Rajesh Yadav is leading this commendable work for the needy on behalf of Amitabh Bachchan. Read further to know about this noble move of the 'Deewar' star-

Also read | Sonu Sood's Reply To Fan Calling Him 'Amitabh Bachchan' Is Winning The Internet

Amitabh Bachchan's incredible support to the underprivileged and needy

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan is helping the underprivileged people with the help of Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust. He initiated his help for these people with the distribution of 4500 packets of cooked food on a daily basis since 28th March 2020 to till date. The locations where these packets are distributed are spread across Mumbai and are mentioned below-

Haji Ali dargah

Kolsa bunder/Reti bunder

Arab Galli

Antop hill

Garib Nawaz Nagar

Babulnath Mandir

Worli lotus

Mahim Dargah

Dharavi

Sion 90 feet road

Nargis Dutt Nagar Bandra

Nehru Nagar Juhu

T 3638 - Lets help the elderly !!

#HappytoHelp task force for helping senior citizens medical attention, facing issues procurement essential items/medicine supplies due to Covid-19 lockdown.

#HappyToHelp Task-Force

@NCWIndia

special e-mail : helpatncw@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/SgMOkV8ULR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 22, 2020

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From 'Kabhi Kabhie' & 'Gulabo Sitabo' Sets

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan and his team have also disseminated about 10,000 ration packets of dry ration which includes grains and other daily used food items to 10,000 families. The packets which are distributed would be sufficient for each family’s ration requirement for about a month. These recipients who were receiving the packets were only the poor and needy people.

Further in this lockdown, reports also state that Amitabh Bachchan and his team are also distributing 2000 dry food packets, 2000 water bottles, and around 1200 slippers every day to the needy people. This dissemination was initiated from 9th May 2020 to migrant workers who are departing from Mumbai for their native place. This is a noble work that Amitabh Bachchan is doing for these disadvantaged humans.

T 3507 - Thanking all farmers for their selfless commitment ! 🙏https://t.co/4yFYN9VsET — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 20, 2020

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'laptop Goes Under Lockdown', Actor Says 'it's Getting Resolved'

The director of AB Corp Ltd, Mr Rajesh Yadav also came with the idea of helping the people and migrant workers with their conveyance prices by buses to Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, to make this idea work, with a lot of effort they are finally transporting more than 10 buses to Uttar Pradesh soon which would be flagged from Haji Ali. Furthermore, it is reported that Amitabh Bachchan's office has disseminated innumerable quantities of masks and sanitizers and gave about more than 20000 PPE units to medical clinics, Police stations, BMC Offices and funeral places till date.

There are also many other actors of Bollywood who are making efforts to help and support the needy people amid the coronavirus lockdown period. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, among many others. They are donating money, food, and ration packets to daily wage workers, needy, and underprivileged people. Some of them also disseminated masks, gloves and sanitisers to the poor people to save themselves from this highly contagious virus and follow proper hygiene.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Collaborations With Ram Gopal Varma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.