Amitabh Bachchan And Hema Malini Movies That Will Make You Nostalgic

The Hindi film industry has had some timeless on-screen pairs who have time and again charmed the audience with their effortless camaraderie and brilliant performances. From Raj Kapoor and Nargis, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, these pairs have had infectious chemistry on celluloid which left the audiences wanting for more. Talking about such on-screen pair, one of them is inevitably Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini are two such actors who have made a glorious contribution to Indian cinema. The two have also collaborated in some films wherein their flawless camaraderie was much lauded by the fans. Here are the 5 best films of the iconic duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Baghban

This 2003 movie remains one of the best films of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The film is an honest take on the atrocities faced by parents in their old age despite the numerous sacrifices by them for their children. The film stands out and so does the iconic chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini especially in the melodious soundtracks of the film.

Satte Pe Satta

This movie remains a cult film which is still loved by the masses due to its endearing plotline and the beautiful chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The quirky film is still lauded for its comic timing and the effortless affinity between the characters. The song Dilbar Mere still remains a visual delight to behold.

Sholay

The film is considered to be one of the best movies which Bollywood ever witnessed. The dialogues, performances, sets and the characters have become forever immortal in the history of Indian cinema. Even though Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini were not paired together in the film, they share some endearing scenes together in the movie.

Kasauti

This remains another of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's timeless films. The movie stands out due to the gritty performances and the melodious soundtracks which still remains a favourite amongst the listeners. It also starred legendary actor Pran in a pivotal role.

Nastik

This 1983 movie consists of a typical 90s movie plotline which was loved by the audiences. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's on-screen pairing further worked wonders for the film. Their chemistry in the song Main Hoon Tere Saamne is still adored by the fans.

