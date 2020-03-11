Amitabh Bachchan And Kunal Kapoor Are Related To Each Other; Here's How

Kunal Kapoor is a well-known actor in Bollywood. The actor has come a long way in the industry and has starred in various films such as Rang De Basanti, Don 2, Dear Zindagi, Bachna Ae Haseeno and many more. But apart from his filmography, did you know that Kunal Kapoor is related to Amitabh Bachchan? Read below to know more.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Shyama Bachchan are the parents of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan’s brother got married to Ramola Bachchan and gave birth to three daughters - Naina Bachchan, Namrata Bachchan and Nilima Bachchan. Naina Bachchan, who is the daughter of Ajitabh Bachchan and the niece of Amitabh Bachchan got married to Kunal Kapoor. The duo got married in the year 2015. Therefore, Kunal Kapoor is the nephew-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Kicks Off Festival Of Colours, Shares A Series Of Priceless Moments

Naina Bachchan and Kunal Kapoor’s love story

As per reports, it was revealed that Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan tied the knot on February 9, 2015. The two got married in a private ceremony in Seychelles as their family witnessed the two exchange their vows. It was also stated that the couple was introduced by Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter and Naina Bachchan’s cousin, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Kunal Kapoor is often seen posting adorable pictures with his wife on social media.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Lauds 'dear Friend' Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Trailer

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan has a lot of upcoming movies in his kitty. The actor will soon be seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film based on a comedy-drama genre and is expected to release on April 17, 2020. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Brahmastra.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Inspirational Thoughts That Can Positively Influence One's Day

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Showcases His First Family Car, Calls It A 'Gesture Beyond Time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.