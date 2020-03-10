Amitabh Bachchan Kicks Off Festival Of Colours, Shares A Series Of Priceless Moments

Bollywood celebrities are basking in the festive spirit and are celebrating the Holi in full zest. Social media is full of celebrities sharing photos from their day. Rishi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Bappi Lahri and many others posted photos on Instagram. Joining in the festivities is veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing some throwback moments from his festival celebrations over the years at RK Studio, the actor left the Internet in surprise.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Inspirational Thoughts That Can Positively Influence One's Day

Amitabh Bachchan's Holi post

The series of pictures feature young Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan at Prateeksha, and Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, at RK Studios. He wrote, ''Holi hai होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह 🌹❤️. With several likes and comments on the post, it has become the Internet's favourite.

READ: Check Out This #Throwback Video Of Vicky Kaushal Performing On Amitabh Bachchan's Songs

He also shared one more collage captioned it as, ''Holi at RK studios .. the best .. Raj Kapoor ji, SHAMMI Kapoor ji''.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had taken to Instagram to share pictures from the Bachchan family's Holi celebrations. In a series of pictures, the actor can be seen striking a pose with her daughter, Aaradhya and a Holi bonfire in the background.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan's Adorable Relationship, On-screen & Off-screen

Aishwarya captioned her post, “Happy Holi to All. Love n Light. She added a heart and star emoji to her caption as well. The first picture shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiling for the camera, with Aaradhya wearing a pink dress. Aishwarya has a ‘tika’ on her forehead. The next couple of pictures from the post-show a magnificent bonfire, blazing away. The post has been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times. The actor’s fans took the opportunity to wish her and the Bachchan family a happy Holi. Several fans left fire emojis in the comments section as well

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Photo With Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Melt Your Heart

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.